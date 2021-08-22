Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.12.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Match Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.66. 1,708,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.72. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

