Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$819.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.47 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

