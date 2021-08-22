MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of MMNFF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

