MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.30 price target on the stock.
Shares of MMNFF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.47.
About MedMen Enterprises
