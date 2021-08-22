Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $292.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.