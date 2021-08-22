Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

