Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Critical Contrast

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

57.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 79.48 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -18.51 Mesoblast $32.16 million 27.67 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -9.27

Mesoblast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $65.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 109.55%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33% Mesoblast -1,774.77% -19.82% -15.09%

Volatility & Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.