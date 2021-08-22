Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 109,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

