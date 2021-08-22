Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 109,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.