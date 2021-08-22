Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

MTCR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

