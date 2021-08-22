Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Up 86.2% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $2.10 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.42 or 0.06572213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00136569 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,852,902 coins and its circulating supply is 78,852,804 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

