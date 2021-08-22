Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,648,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,547.3 days.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

