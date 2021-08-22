Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $5,573,755.98 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,530.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,563.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 194.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

