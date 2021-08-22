MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

