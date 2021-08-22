Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 129.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Quantum by 89.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

QMCO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Quantum news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

