Millennium Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

