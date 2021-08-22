Millennium Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,855 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,628 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $1.07 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $205.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

