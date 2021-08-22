Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Crane by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

