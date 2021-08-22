Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 3,981,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

