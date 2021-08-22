Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 30.4% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $40,976.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

