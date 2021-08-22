Minter Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,426.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and $7,426.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00087864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,619,741,797 coins and its circulating supply is 4,414,532,230 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

