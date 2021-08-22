Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $368.92 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $368.92 or 0.00752241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.91 million and $12,026.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00132701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00157613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,982.17 or 0.99876962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.29 or 0.00930392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.59 or 0.06615871 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,642 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.