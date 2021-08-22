Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. 14,841,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

