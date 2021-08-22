Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

