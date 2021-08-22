Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
