Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

