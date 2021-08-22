Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,021. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

