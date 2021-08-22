Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.