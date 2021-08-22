Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. 4,502,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

