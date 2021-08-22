Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 174,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,471 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

