Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,136,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.