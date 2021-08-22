Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.28. The company had a trading volume of 321,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,432. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.69 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

