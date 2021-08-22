Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

