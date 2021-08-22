Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,165. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

