Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,190. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

