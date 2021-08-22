monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $363.56

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $363.56 and last traded at $359.70, with a volume of 5630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.08.

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

