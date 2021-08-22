Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($26.76). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 2,044 ($26.70), with a volume of 591,566 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,969.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

