MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $376.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $367.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.80. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.