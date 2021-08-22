Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,009 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of South State worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of South State by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

