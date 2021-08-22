Morgan Stanley Acquires 175,094 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 136.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $10,653,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:NX opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

