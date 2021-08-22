Morgan Stanley Has $7.72 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

EWX opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

