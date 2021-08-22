Morgan Stanley Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $20.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.83.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 15.63 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

