Morgan Stanley Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $48.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

