Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

