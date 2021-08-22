Morgan Stanley Sells 1,472,289 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $17.11 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,598 shares of company stock worth $10,875,231 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

