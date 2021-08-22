Morgan Stanley Sells 680,230 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Teradata worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

