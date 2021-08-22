Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Up 0.4%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,701,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.