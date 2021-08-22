MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 101,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,488,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

