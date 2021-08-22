MultiVAC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.87 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

