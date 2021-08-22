Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.58. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 499,214 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

