National Bank Financial Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

