Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Navigator Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Navigator Global Investments alerts:

About Navigator Global Investments

Navigator Global Investments Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Navigator Global Investments Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.