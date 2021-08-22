Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $105,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.